Solangi reiterates caretaker govt's commitment to constitutional role

26 August,2023 04:55 am

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Caretaker Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi on Friday said the caretaker government was committed to its oath and would not deviate from the constitutional role.

Talking to a private channel, he said the primary mandate of the caretaker government was to assist the Election Commission of Pakistan in holding the election on the fixed date.

It was a “responsible and constitutional government” which would not resort to attack any constitutional office, nor would it become part of any such campaign, he added.

The minister said the previous government was formed by a political alliance and it would be better if they would explain their performance.

He said the caretaker government was fully cognizant of the effects of increase in the prices of electricity, gas, and essential commodities, and it was taking measures to control the inflation.

The oil prices witnessed an increase in the global market and the rupee was also devalued in past few days that created economic difficulties, he added. The government would present an economic recovery plan soon, Solangi said.

“All the ministers included in the Federal Cabinet are experts in their respective fields,” he said while responding to a query.

He said the economy would be in a better shape when the next elected government will come into power as the caretaker government was taking prudent measures for economic progress and prosperity.

Steps like austerity were imperative to stabilize the economy, he added.

Solangi said the May 9 tragedy was unprecedented which had weakened the democracy. No political party had taken such action in the past, he said, adding courts were there to decide the fate of May 9 culprits, and the caretaker government would respect their verdicts.

“We do respect the law and the Constitution,” he remarked. “Justice is our salvation not the revenge.”

The minister said the statement of Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar about Pakistanis going abroad was taken out of context.

