Two killed in road mishap in Lakki Marwat

26 August,2023 04:43 am

LAKKI MARWAT (Dunya News) – At least two people were killed and four other were wounded in a road accident in Lakki Marwat, a district in the Bannu Division of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, on Friday night, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the accident took place near Dara Pinzo area of Lakki Marwat where two cars collided due to over-speeding, killing two persons on the spot and injuring four others.

Rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and shifted the dead and injured to hospital. According to rescue sources, the deceased were identified as Matiullah and Hanifullah.

