PM Office alerts officials after agencies foil hacking attempts

25 August,2023 07:10 pm

ISLAMABAD – The federal government issued a warning to government officials regarding potential hacking attempts on their mobile phones aimed at acquiring "sensitive information." The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) released a statement highlighting the security concern.

According to the PMO, security agencies have uncovered an effort to compromise the mobile phones of high-ranking government officials with the intent of accessing sensitive data. The individuals behind these attempts employed phishing tactics while posing as senior government figures.

In the guise of senior government officials, these individuals made illegitimate efforts to gather sensitive information from state officials and members of the bureaucracy. Additionally, they attempted to obtain information by sending mobile-hacking links through WhatsApp.

The government has issued strict instructions for all state officials to maintain a high level of vigilance and to disregard any such messages. Furthermore, officials have been instructed to promptly report such messages to the Cabinet Division.

The PMO statement said that Pakistan's security agencies are fully aware of and attentive to this matter.

