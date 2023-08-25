Widespread protests erupt over ever soaring electricity bills

The rulers should do away with their luxuries life style and provide relief to people: protesters

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Protests are being held against heavy electricity bills in major cities and towns of the country including Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar.

After the hefty increase in electricity prices across the country, heavy bills and taxes have forced the people to take to the streets.

Demonstrations are being held by businessmen in most of the small and big cities of the country against the expensive electricity, demanding the government to reduce the additional tax included in the electricity bills and the ever-increasing cost of electricity.

KARACHI

Large-scale protest demonstrations were held by business organisations against heavy electricity bills and taxes in Karachi. The public protests were held against K-Electric in front of the Jama Cloth Market. The business community also participated in the protest where the protestors held banners, posters and placards against K Electric in their hands. The protestors shouted slogans against K Electric.

LAHORE

In different areas of the provincial capital, Lahore, fierce protests were held by the citizens against the rise in the prices of electricity bills. The protestors raised slogans against the heavy taxes in the bills and demanded an immediate reduction in the electricity bills from the authorities.

PESHAWAR

People of Peshawar also protested against expensive electricity and heavy bills, residents of Gulbahar and other areas protested in Anam Sanam Chowk. The protestors burnt electricity bills and said that unannounced loadshedding and excessive taxes in the bills are intolerable.

RAWALPINDI

Citizens protested against heavy electricity bills near Liaquat Bagh in Rawalpindi. The protestors were carrying electricity bills in their hands. The protestors said the increase in electricity bills and taxes would not be accepted under any circumstances. The government should end the electricity taxes or else they would start a movement.

KASUR

Expensive electricity also affected the citizens of Kasur. The citizens burnt the electricity bills near Masjid Noor Chowk, during the protest and a large number of citizens were holding pamphlets against electricity bills and inflation in their hands. The protesters blocked the road for several hours and shouted slogans. They said electricity bills were no less than a bomb on the poor.

NAROWAL

In Narowal, citizens protested strongly at the Circular Road against the increase in electricity bills and shouted anti-government slogans. The protestors said the government took loans from the IMF and spend on the elites.

“We are paying taxes for their luxury. The rulers should do away with their luxuries life style and provide relief to the people,” they said.

OKARA

Hundreds of people protested against heavy bills and inflation at Dipalpur Chowk. The protesters raised slogans against the WAPDA and the government. They said the government had imposed dozens of taxes in electricity bills which the poor people could not pay. He further said all kinds of taxes had been included in the bill by the government.

RAHIM YAR KHAN

The people of Rahim Yar Khan also protested against the additional taxes in electricity bills by holding electricity bills in their hands. The citizens took out a rally from Dua Chowk to Mapco office by raising black flags against the increase in electricity bills. A large number of members of the civil society and students participated in the protest.

