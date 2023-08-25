Visibly shaken Bushra Bibi urges SC to heed PTI chief's declining health

25 August,2023 03:41 pm

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - PTI chief's wife Bushra Bibi on Friday urged the Supreme Court to take ‘serious notice’ of alleged threat to her husband’s life during his incarceration, citing a considerable decline in his health during a meeting with him in the Attock jail.

She made the request in an affidavit submitted to the Supreme Court through her representative Advocate Syed Rifaqat Hussain Shah on Friday, which recounted her meeting with her husband on Aug 22.

Similar concerns were raised by her in a letter to the Punjab government last week, in which she voiced fears that her husband could be “poisoned” in the jail.

In the affidavit, it was highlighted that Bushra Bibi was allowed to meet her husband “after unwarranted delays and difficulties” on Aug 22 at the Attock jail.

It said “during the course of the meeting, the petitioner expressed his determination to stand for the Constitution and Rule of Law in Pakistan and to offer any sacrifice and suffer any privation or hardship for his beloved country”.

The affidavit stated that during her meeting, Bushra “found a significant decline in the petitioner’s health” and that he “appears to have lost weight substantially during the course of his confinement, particularly loss of muscles around his arms”.

“Such a decline in the health of a person in his 70s can be a serious danger to his life,” it added.

“That without going into details and keeping in view the totality of circumstances observed by the deponent, it is feared that the petitioner’s life is seriously threatened for which it is humbly prayed that this honourable court may kindly take serious notice of the same”, the affidavit concluded.

This is not the first time Bushra has expressed fear of her husband’s life being in danger.