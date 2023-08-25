In-focus

Toshakhana case: Latif Khosa remained stuck in IHC's elevator midway for half an hour

The door was later broken by the rescue officials

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Latif Khosa, lawyer of PTI chairman, remained stuck in the elevator of Islamabad High Court (IHC) for half an hour when he was on his way back after the hearing of Toshakhana case.

A large number of lawyers including the legal team of PTI chairman remained stranded on the elevator for half an hour.

Advocate Naeem Haider Panjotha, Ali Ijaz Buttar and some other lawyers were also in the elevator when it broke down midway.

The IHC staff couldn’t open the door despite repeated attempts and lawyers also tried to break it but failed.

Khosa entered in the elevator from the second floor but it couldn’t reach the ground floor.

The door was later broken by the rescue officials.

 

The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad also rushed to the IHC where he was briefed by the rescue officials and other staff deputed there.
 

