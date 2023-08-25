Rashid worried over delay in announcement of date for elections

The question who would announce the date, the ECP or the president, has yet to be decided

25 August,2023 01:18 pm

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Awami Muslim League chief and former federal interior minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed has said that the issue of general elections is getting complicated day by day as controversy surrounding announcement of date lingers on.

In his statement on the social media website X, former Twitter on Friday, he said the question who would announce the date, the Election Commission or the president, has yet to be decide.

The former minister wrote that the ball was now in the court of law ministry.

Regarding the economic woes of the common man, Rashid said the dollar has completed triple century. [Rising prices of] food and petrol, electricity and flour, sugar have become serious issue.

He said that Pakistan's economic problems have become grim. Despite aid from Saudi Arabia and China, depreciation of rupee against the dollar continues. “In the next five years, we need $88 billion. Now no one is ready to give us dollar. It is unclear what will happen.”

The former federal interior minister said that Waqar Masood was his close friend. He would ask him to resolve the issue of petrol and electricity [price hike] and make flour affordable to the poor, otherwise the problem would become serious and complicated.

“Then no one will be able to handle it.”

