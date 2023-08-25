ECP pledges free and fair polls in first meeting with PTI, JUI-F

The CEC discussed the election roadmap with the delegates of the PTI and the JUI-F via video link

25 August,2023 10:50 am

ISLAMABAD (APP) – The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has underscored its commitment to ensuring equal opportunities for all political parties in the upcoming elections and stressed the timely conduct of the elections as well as the need to uphold transparency throughout the process.

In the inaugural meeting focused on discussing the election roadmap, the commission, under the guidance of Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja, engaged in discussions with the delegates from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F).

Furthermore, the commission committed to maintaining an ongoing dialogue with other major political parties. Besides the Election Commission members, the meeting included the involvement of the Election Commission secretary and other senior officials.

The PTI delegation, composed of Dr. Babar Awan, Barrister Ali Zafar, Umair Niazi, and Ali Muhammad Khan (via video link), highlighted the constitutional obligation to hold elections within 90 days. They asserted that constituency delimitation isn’t presently required. Their requests encompass the immediate release of detained party members, the authorisation to hold political rallies, and the equitable provision of political opportunities for PTI, akin to other parties.

The JUI-F delegation, led by Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haidari, Jalaluddin, Maulana Darwish, Kamran Murtaza (via video link) and other members, emphasized that while the constitutional obligation for holding elections is undeniable, they suggested that given the official publication of census results, the Election Commission should prioritize concluding the constituency delimitation process. This would ensure comprehensive facilitation for all political parties, candidates, and voters in the forthcoming elections.

They said that according to the new census, the correct registration of voters in the electoral rolls should be ensured by the Election Commission before the election, and the lists of more polling stations should also be corrected and impartial and honest returning officers and district returning officers.

PTI MEDIA TALK

Later, Barrister Ali Zafar told media that the PTI would extend full support for free and fair elections in 90 days.

He said delimitation could only take place after articles 51 and 106 of the Constitution have been amended to re-determine the number of National Assembly seats allocated to the provinces and the federal capital.

He said ECP does not have the power to decide the constituencies at present. During the CCI’s meeting, two chief ministers were caretakers and their decision in relation to approval of the census results is not acceptable.

“We told the ECP that the PTI chairman is in detention, how can equal opportunities be given in such an environment,” he wondered.

Babar Awan declared that PTI would not accept anything except polls in 90 days, adding they opposed delimitation of constituencies.

Maulana Haideri while speaking to media after the meeting said, “We have told the Election Commission that we want elections within the ambit of the Constitution. We want free and fair elections.” He said they urged the ECP to make such arrangements that the history of 2018 general elections is not repeated. “We should learn from the experiences. Such an election should be held in which the entire nation has faith,” he emphasised.

“The worst elections in the history of country were that of 2018 and this sinister act should not be repeated,” he said. The government that came as a result of the 2018 elections gave nothing but economic misery, unemployment and lawlessness, Maulana Haidari said.



