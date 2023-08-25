Four killed, 10 injured in van, tractor-trolley collision in Toba Tek Singh

25 August,2023 05:52 am

TOBA TEK SINGH (Dunya News) – At least four people were killed and 10 other were wounded in a tragic road accident in Toba Tek Singh on Thursday, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the accident occurred at the Kamalia Road in Toba Tek Singh where a van hit a tractor-trolley after its tyre burst, killing four persons including two women on the spot and injuring 10 others.

Rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and shifted the injured to District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital while the dead bodies were taken to Rural Health Centre Rajana.

