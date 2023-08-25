Delegation from Balochistan calls on PM

25 August,2023 04:25 am

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - A delegation from Balochistan called on Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar here on Thursday and discussed matters of mutual interest.

The delegation congratulated the prime minister on assuming his office and expressed best wishes for him.

The prime minister thanked the delegation including Senator Ahmed Khan, Haji Muhammad Ismail and Raja Abdul Rahim.

