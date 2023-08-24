Imaan Mazari, Ali Wazir sent to jail on judicial remand

24 August,2023 09:07 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – An Islamabad anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday remanded human rights lawyer Imaan Zainab Mazari and Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) leader Ali Wazir to Adiala Jail for 14 days.

This decision was made in connection with a sedition case related to a contentious speech against the state institutions.

On August 19, two first information reports (FIRs) were filed against Imaan and Wazir at the Tarnol police station and Counter-Terrorism Department police station, following a PTM rally in the federal capital. They were charged with sedition, obstructing government officials from performing their duties, and causing damage to public property.

During today's proceedings, Imaan and Wazir appeared before ATC Judge Abul Hasnat Zulqarnain after a three-day physical remand.

The prosecutor, Raja Naveed, stated, "Voice matching and photogrammetry of Imaan Mazari and Ali Wazir have been completed," and requested an extension of their physical remand.

Imaan's counsel, Safai Zainab Janjua, requested the court to hear her client's bail plea today. The ATC judge mentioned that the bail plea could not be heard immediately but scheduled a hearing for the day after tomorrow.

The ATC judge permitted Imaan to meet her mother, former human rights minister Shireen Mazari, in the courtroom and summoned the parties on August 26 for Imaan's bail application.

In a separate case related to "interference in state affairs" and damaging public property, a district and sessions court in Islamabad granted bail to PTM leader Ali Wazir and sent him to jail for 14 days. This case stemmed from another FIR filed after a PTM rally in Islamabad.

The FIR, which included various charges under the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC), was lodged based on a complaint by Tarnol Station House Officer (SHO) Miam Mohammad Imran. It detailed the events during the PTM rally, where participants clashed with police and blocked a road, leading to allegations of rioting, unlawful assembly, obstructing public servants, and damage to property, among other charges.

