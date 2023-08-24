Battagram rescue operation hero shares his story

Battagram rescue operation hero shares his story

24 August,2023 08:39 pm

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) – Sahib Khan, one of the heroes who rescued eight people trapped in a chairlift in Battagram area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, shared his experience of the rescue operation.

He said that when they safely rescued all the children, the people present there greeted them warmly.

In a conversation with the media, experts Ali Swati and Muhammad Elias explained that the entire operation was conducted under the supervision of the army, and their services were obtained because of Saheb Khan's expertise.

Furthermore, in various interviews with both national and international media, Sahib Khan said that the people present at the scene also gave their team cash rewards and praised them.

Khan said that the operation was so challenging that it was not easy for any single team to carry it out. At the beginning, helicopters were busy with rescue operations, and they were not granted permission to proceed. However, a child was rescued by helicopter, and when evening fell, they were told that they could proceed with whatever they could manage.

Subsequently, they initiated their operation and successfully rescued all seven individuals from the valley. This was a joint rescue operation involving local authorities, Rescue 1122, and others, Sahib Khan added.