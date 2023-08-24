PM Kakar honours SSG commandos, locals for successful Battagram operation

Says credit goes to all who did splendid job in rescue operation

24 August,2023 06:03 pm

ISLAMABAD (APP) – Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar on Thursday distributed certificates of appreciation among the SSG commandos and the locals who successfully rescued eight people trapped in a chairlift in Allai area of Battagram.

Speaking on the occasion, the PM said credit went to all who did splendid job of successfully managing the whole operation. He said the whole nation was worried about the fate of the schoolchildren and a teacher who remained stuck up in the chairlift for the whole day.

He said this was a collective effort and credit also went to those praying for their safe evacuation while sitting at home.

PM Kakar said state’s prime responsibility was to provide quality health and education and provide people the opportunity to live a dignified life, which he said the state was doing.

However, he warned that the elements who wanted to stop the state from fulfilling its prime responsibilities through power should not be misunderstood as the state was in safe hands of very able people.

He said the caretaker government had very limited time and its only mandate was to assist the general elections.

National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Chairman Lt General Inaam Haider Malik on the occasion said the authority in collaboration with the PDMA would enhance the capacities of the of local administration, rescue 1122 and other relevant institutions at district level to cope with any such events that might occur in future.

