Khawaja Haris stops providing legal service to imprisoned PTI chairman

Quits PTI legal team over reported lack of discipline

24 August,2023 01:55 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News/Web Desk) – Renowned lawyer Khawaja Haris, who was part of the legal team representing now imprisoned PTI chairman, decided to quit, as sources say the reason behind the move is stated to be lack of discipline.

According to the sources, Latif Khosa and other lawyers will represent the PTI chairman in different cases before the Supreme Court and the Islamabad High Court after Haris’ decision.

It is said that Haris has sent all the files of different cases, including the one concerning Toshakhana in which his client has been sentenced, to the PTI legal team which is now moved the court to suspend the sentence awarded to the party chief.

So, Haris would neither appear before the Islamabad High Court in connection with the appeal filed in the Toshakhana case nor the related petition being heard by the country’s top court.

Haris had led the defence team before the trial court in the Toshakhana case but was unable to defend the PTI chief successfully.

Interestingly, he was also the lead counsel representing the then prime minister Nawaz Sharif in the Panama case which ended with his sentencing, removal from office and disqualification.

Meanwhile, mixed reaction was being witnessed on social media about Haris’ decision with some people suggesting that he doesn’t want to offend Justice Faez Isa – the upcoming Chief Justice of Pakistan – by “gaining fame” in the court of the outgoing chief justice.



