Seven dead, 15 injured in two-vehicle collision near Thatta

The ill-fated van was heading to Thatta from Hyderabad at the time of the incident

24 August,2023 09:52 am

THATTA (Dunya News): At least seven commuters were killed and 15 others suffered injuries after a passenger van collided with a truck near Jharak in Thatta district, witnesses and police said.

Rescuers and police rushed to the spot for rescue and relief work. Witnesses began rescue activities to pull the bodies and the injured from the van's wreckage.

The ill-fated van was heading to Thatta from Hyderabad at the time of the incident. The injured are being shifted to nearby hospitals.