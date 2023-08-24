Two killed in road accident on M5 near Uch Sharif

24 August,2023 09:13 am

UCH SHARIF (Dunya News): Two people were killed after a trailer hit a loader van on M5 near Uch Sharif on early Thursday, rescuers and police said.

The loader's driver fell asleep during driving and hit the trailer from rear. Saifullah, 30, Mujahid, 22, lost their lives in the fatal accident.

The ill-fated loader was heading to Lahore from Karachi at the time of the incident. Motorway Police handled the incident.