Pakistan Pakistan Maryam Nawaz slams CJP's comments in Tosha Khana case

Says this will spoil image of chief justice of Pakistan

23 August,2023 04:59 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) –Muslim League-N Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz has said the chief justice of Pakistan's advocacy of PTI chairman cannot make the former prime minister a good man.

During the hearing on the petition filed by the former prime minister against the decision of the Islamabad High Court in the Tosha Khana case, the Pakistan Chief Justice Umar Atta Bandial remarked the order of the trial court in the Tosha Khana case was not correct.

The chief justice further said they would wait for the Islamabad High Court's decision till tomorrow, after which they would hear the case.

She further wrote that would spoil the image of the chief justice of Pakistan.

