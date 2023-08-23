Flood torrents continue playing havoc in Pakpattan, Bahawalnagar

Crops standing over thousands of acres of land destroyed by floodwater

23 August,2023 01:22 pm

ARIFWALA, PAKPATTAN, BAHAWALNAGAR (Dunya News) - Big flood torrents have caused destruction in more villages of Arifwala, Pakpattan and Bahawalnagar.

Floodwater inundated more villages in Arifwala. Water torrents have submerged several kilometers area in Arifwala. Scenes of destruction could be witnessed in a vast vicinity of the district.

Land connection of many areas was cut off from other areas due to damaged and flooded roads. Crops standing over thousands of acres of land was destroyed by floodwater. Thousands of people were being shifted to safer places.

Meanwhile in Pakpattan, the Sutlej water continued playing havoc. The floodwater devastated dozens of villages submerging hundreds of houses under water.

Residents of the area were shifting their families and belongings to avoid loss. District administration had set up shanty towns for the flood victims along the river.

Six shanty towns had been set up for the displaced families. However, the shanty towns looked deserted due to lack of facilities for the flood victims. People claimed these shanty towns were made only for photo sessions.

In Manchanabad, Sutlej River had high flood level at the Baba Farid Bridge. Land connection of more than 150 settlements was cut off from other areas due to flood torrents.

Fields and passageways were seen submerged under 7-8 feet floodwater. People were trapped in their houses. An emergency rescue operation was underway in the area.

On the other hand, the water level in Sutlej River at Bhokan Pattan was continuously rising. After 35 years, a big flood torrent was passing through Bhokan Pattan area of Bahawalnagar. The water level at Head Sulaimanki was 1,55,330 cusecs.

Breaches in the protective dykes and rapid flow of water have inundated several villages of Chavika, Mari Mian Sahib and Santhika. Residents were moving from affected areas to safer places.At various places, the highways were flooded and the land route of more than 50 villages was cut off.

The Pakistan Army is continuing extensive relief activities in the areas recently affected by the flood. The flood-hit areas include Ganda Singh Wala, Dhap Sari, Attari, Ghati Kalanger, Ullake, Jumma Wala, Kamalpura and Bakarke. The military's rescue teams are involved in shifting the people to safer places by using boats.