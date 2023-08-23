Weather to turn pleasant as Met Office predicts rains from today

Rains would remain continue till August 27: PMD

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted rains across the country from today.

The Met Office said that the rains would remain continue till August 27 as the monsoon winds from the Arabian Sea would enter the upper parts of the country.

The rain with thunderstorm is being predicted in Azad Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Galliyat and Islamabad till August 27.

Many parts of Punjab including Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal and Jhelum would experience intermittent rain from today.

Rain with strong winds is also being forecast in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Abbottabad, Haripur, Mansehra, Kohat, Peshawar, Mardan, Swabi and Nowshehra.

Meanwhile, thunderstorm is being predicted in Lakki Marwat, Mianwali, Dera Ismail Khan, Bannu, Sargodha, Khushab and Bhakar from August 24 to 26.

Urban flooding is also being feared in the local streams of North-East Balochistan and parts of D.I.Khan on August 25 and 26.

The met office further said that the temperature decreased drastically in Muzaffarabad due to heavy clouds and strong winds.

The weather also turned pleasant in Lahore due to the strong winds in the city since last night.

The temperature in Lahore was recorded at 29 degrees as humidity also decreased in the city.