FBISE announces intermediate results with 96pc passing ratio

23 August,2023 11:49 am

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) announced the intermediate results on Wednesday.

Eshaal Shah Nawaz Fatima secured first position in pre-medical group with 1075 marks. Followed by Hania Usman with 1072 marks and Rida Malik with 1066 marks.

Punjab Group of Colleges clinched all top positions of the commerce group.

Hamda Ishfaq secured first position by securing 1064 marks, Gulshan Fatima 2nd position with 1031 marks and Eman Khan stood third with 1030 marks.

As many as 86,495 students appeared in the exams and pass percentage remained 96.24 percent.

Addressing a ceremony, the chairman board Qaiser Alam said the results have been announced after 42 days of the exams.

He said the board has been doing e-marking for the last two years.

