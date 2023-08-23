Miscreants involved in Jaranwala incident to be punished 'tight': Solangi

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar is aware of the bravery of local youth

23 August,2023 11:15 am

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Caretaker Federal Minister for Information Murtaza Solangi has said that people involved in the Jaranwala incident would be punished.

Talking to a private channel, the minister said that incidents like Jaranwala did not take place suddenly but had a history.

He said the culture of mistrust in the society was neither created in a day nor would it disappear likewise.

Talking about the Bittagram chairlift incident, the minister said our soldiers bravely rescued the children in a professional manner. Local people also showed bravery and rescued the children, he added.

Information minister said the caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar was aware of the bravery of local youth and he would acknowledge their services.