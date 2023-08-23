Bushra Bibi meets imprisoned PTI chairman in Attock jail

It was her third to the prison

23 August,2023 10:32 am

ATTOCK (Dunya News) – Bushra Bibi – the former first lady – met her imprisoned husband – the PTI chairman – at District Jail Attack where he has been languishing after being sentenced in Toshakhana case.

The meeting continued for an hour after which she left the prison premises as there are reports that his lawyers would also visit on Thursday (tomorrow).

It was Bushra Bibi’s third visit to the Attock jail as she has previously met the PTI chairman twice in the past.

