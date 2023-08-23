Wapda to rehabilitate charred houses of Christians in Jaranwala

The move is meant to express solidarity with Christian community

23 August,2023 10:05 am

FAISALABAD (Web Desk) - The Water and Power Development Authority (Wapda) and Kot Addu Power Company (KAPCO), majority shares of which are owned by Wapda, have announced to rehabilitate the houses of Christian community burnt by the miscreants in a tragic incident that took place at Jaranwala, district Faisalabad.

This measure of corporate social responsibility is being taken to express solidarity with Christian community of the country.

The Wapda is conducting a survey in this regard and is also in contact with the Punjab government.

“The Wapda is also in contact with the district administration to assess the volume of losses. The rehabilitation of burnt houses would be started on the war footing,” the officials said.

