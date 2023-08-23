Funeral prayers of South Waziristan martyrs offered at Wana

ISPR said the Shuhada would be laid to rest with full military honours in their respective hometowns

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - The funeral prayers of martyrs, who embraced Shahadat on Tuesday while fighting valiantly against terrorists during intense exchange of fire between the Army troops and terrorists in the general area Asman Manza, South Waziristan District, were offered at Wana.

The Shuhada would be laid to rest with full military honours in their respective hometowns, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.

The Corps Commander Peshawar and other senior serving officers attended the funeral prayers.

"The Armed Forces of Pakistan stand resolute and committed to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the motherland at all costs," the ISPR said.

