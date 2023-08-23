President 'ecstatic' over successful rescue operation; calls for safety survey of local chairlifts

President Arif Alvi on Tuesday expressed his pleasure over the successful operation in Battagram.

23 August,2023 04:37 am

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday expressed his pleasure over the successful operation to rescue the passengers from stranded cable car in Battagram and called for a safety survey of all local chairlifts for future safety.

“I am ecstatic to learn about the safe rescue of all kids of the Battagram chairlift,” the president wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

He appreciated all including the military personnel, local rescuers, and entire administration, for showing commitment and bravery in that “most critical” rescue.

The president also urged that administration to conduct a comprehensive survey of all such local chairlifts to ensure safety of the people in future.

