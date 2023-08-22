Saudi Arabia increased Umrah visa duration for Pakistanis to 90 days: minister

The pilgrims coming to the KSA from Pakistan will be facilitated during their religious pilgrimage

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk): Saudi Minister for Hajj and Umrah Dr Tawfiq Bin Fawzan Al Rabiah has announced that Umrah visa for Pakistani pilgrims has been extended up to 90 days and more sites in Makkah and Madinah will be opened for pilgrims to promote religious tourism in Saudi Arabia.

The announcement came at a press conference. The Saudi minister was accompanied by Caretaker Minister for Religious Affairs Aneeq Ahmed.

Dr Tawfiq said the pilgrims coming to Saudi Arabia from Pakistan would be facilitated during their religious pilgrimage and assured a close working relationship between the Pakistani and Saudi authorities in this regard.

He added that another 100 historical and religious places are being opened in the two holy cities to promote religious tourism.

Dr Tawfiq also spoke about Riyadh's efforts to reduce Hajj expenses for Pakistani pilgrims.