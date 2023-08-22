Issue of president's tweet getting out of proportion, says Rashid

Rashid said that after President Alvi's tweet, caretaker law minister and the ministry were in a fix

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Awami Muslim League chief and former Federal Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed has said that President Arif Alvi’s tweet has caused a storm in the country.

In a message on the social networking website X, former Twitter, on Tuesday he wrote that after President Alvi's tweet, the caretaker law minister and the law ministry were in a fix. Instead of resolving the issue, it was getting out of proportion, he added.

صدر عارف علوی نے اپنے ٹویٹر اکاؤنٹ سے ٹویٹ کر کے بھونچال لے آئے ہیں نہ نگران لاء منسٹر کو نہ لاء منسٹری کو سمجھ آرہی ہے کہ وہ کیا کریں مسئلہ سلجھنے کی بجائے الجھ رہا ہے آئندہ 3 ہفتوں میں سپریم کورٹ اہم فیصلے کرے گی جس میں مردم شماری سے لے کر نیب توشہ خانہ اور اب سیکرٹ ایکٹ بھی… — Sheikh Rashid Ahmed (@ShkhRasheed) August 22, 2023

Rashid said that in the next three weeks, the Supreme Court would announce important decisions, from the population census to the NAB’s Toshakhana, and now the Secret Act would also be included. The tweet is running.

For the last three days, there is nothing but president’s tweet on the media of the world and Pakistan, he continued.

The former interior minister said that the people were very worried about the inflation that had been injected in the last 16 months. The political and economic situation were becoming very serious and the dollar was appreciating against the rupee. Due to the closure of factories, the poor workers have become jobless.

The head of Awami Muslim League said that state is made of the masses; if the people are prosperous and peaceful then the state will be stable and prosperous.

