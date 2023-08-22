PIA 'grounds' 11 aircraft amid financial implications

Pakistan Pakistan PIA 'grounds' 11 aircraft amid financial implications

The planes grounded by the national carrier include three Boeing 777s

22 August,2023 10:01 am

RAWALPINDI (Web Desk) – The national flag carrier -- Pakistan International Airline -- has reportedly grounded as many as eleven planes because of unbridled journey of dollars and surge in petroleum products prices.

The planes grounded by the PIA included three of its Boeing 777s.

A news reports published in a section of press stated that the airline operating about 30 aircrafts had been confronting serious problems to acquire spare parts for the past three years owing to paucity of capital. The situation forced the PIA to ground 11 planes.

Two of the three wide-body Boeing 777s aircraft were grounded in 2020 and one in 2021. Five A320 aircraft have also been grounded — two in 2021 and three in 2023. PIA also grounded three ATR aircraft — one each in 2020, 2022 and 2023, report noted.

A spokesman for PIA confirmed to a media outlet that 11 aircraft had been grounded as the airline was facing financial issues to buy spare parts. He said the national flag carrier was facing serious financial challenges, including dependency on foreign currency.

A senior official of the airline said the PIA fleet consisted of 31 aircraft and three of the 11 grounded planes — Boeing 777, Airbus and ATR — are beyond repair for want of engines and other parts.

