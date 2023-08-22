Kakar to chair caretaker federal cabinet meeting today

Overall economic and law and order situation in the country will be reviewed during the meeting.

22 August,2023 05:43 am

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar has summoned the meeting of caretaker federal cabinet to be held today (Tuesday), Dunya News reported.

The caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar will preside over the caretaker federal cabinet meeting to be held in the morning at the Prime Minister’s office.

According to sources, the overall economic and law and order situation in the country will be reviewed during the meeting. The cabinet will also review the situation arising after President Dr. Arif Alvi's tweet regarding Official Secrets Amendment Bill 2023 and Pakistan Army Amendment Bill 2023.

