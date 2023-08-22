PM Anwaarul Haq Kakar to visit Karachi today

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar will reach Karachi on a day-long visit today (Tuesday), Dunya News reported.

According to sources, Anwaarul Haq Kakar will also visit mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah to pay homage to the Father of the Nation.

Sources said that he will also meet caretaker Sindh Chief Minister Justice (retd) Maqbool Baqar and Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori during his stay in Karachi.

A delegation of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) will also meet Anwaarul Haq Kakar. Sources said that delegation of traders and business community will also meet Anwaarul Haq Kakar.

