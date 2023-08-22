Pak, EU reiterates to enhance cooperation in multilateral fields

ISLAMABAD (dunya News) - Pakistan and the European Union on Monday have reiterated the resolve to increase their cooperation in bilateral and multilateral fields.

This came during meeting of EU Ambassador to Pakistan Riina Kionka with caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani in Islamabad.

Regional and international issues, matters of mutual interest and relations between Pakistan and European Union were discussed during the meeting. The two sides expressed satisfaction over the growing bilateral ties.

