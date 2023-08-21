LHC restores single bench order to not arrest Parvez Elahi

21 August,2023 05:33 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Lahore High Court on Monday reinstated the single bench order of not to arrest Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Punjab President Chaudhry Parvez Elahi in any undisclosed case.

A two-member LHC bench headed by Justice Muhammad Waheed Khan announced the verdict after hearing the matter of granting bail to former chief minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi in secret cases.

The Punjab government had challenged the decision of the single bench in the high court.

Earlier, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) issued an inquiry report of alleged corruption committed by Parvez Elahi in award of contracts.

According to the NAB report, the PTI leader approved 116 development schemes for Gujarat in collaboration with his close aides.

The report also accused the ex-chief minister of misuse of authority and office.

The NAB accused him of using his influence to award contracts of schemes to his favourite contractors.

