Police arrest man for uploading content on TikTok that sparked Jaranwala violence
Pakistan
Ahsaan was taken into custody from a Sahiwal locality
SAHIWAL (Dunya News) - The Sahiwal police claimed on Monday to have arrested a man for allegedly uploading objectionable content on TikTok that sparked minority-specific violence in Faisalabad's Jaranwala.
TikToker Ahsaan was taken into custody by the Dera Rahim police.
A case was registered against him under multiple sections of blasphemy, the Electronic Crimes Act and the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA).