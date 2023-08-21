Police arrest man for uploading content on TikTok that sparked Jaranwala violence

Police arrest man for uploading content on TikTok that sparked Jaranwala violence

Ahsaan was taken into custody from a Sahiwal locality

21 August,2023 03:24 pm

SAHIWAL (Dunya News) - The Sahiwal police claimed on Monday to have arrested a man for allegedly uploading objectionable content on TikTok that sparked minority-specific violence in Faisalabad's Jaranwala.

TikToker Ahsaan was taken into custody by the Dera Rahim police.

A case was registered against him under multiple sections of blasphemy, the Electronic Crimes Act and the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA).