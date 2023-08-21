Special court set up in Islamabad under Official Secrets Act

21 August,2023 12:54 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - A special court has been established under the Official Secrets Act (OSA) on Monday.

The additional charge of the court has been handed over to the Anti-Terrorism Court Judge, Abul Hasnat who would hear the cases filed under the OSA.

This is the first exclusive court for OSA cases established in Islamabad.

According to the law, hearing of the cases under the OSA will be held in camera.

Sources said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi, who was arrested in the cipher case, would be produced in the court after some time.

