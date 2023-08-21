Court grants police three-day physical remand of Iman Mazari, Ali Wazir

Pakistan Pakistan Court grants police three-day physical remand of Iman Mazari, Ali Wazir

Mazari says she is on hunger strike in jail

21 August,2023 12:01 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - An anti-terrorism court of Islamabad handed over Shireen Mazari's daughter Iman Mazari and former lawmaker Ali Wazir to police on three-day physical remand.

Former Member of National Assembly Ali Wazir and Iman Mazari were produced in the anti-terrorism court in a case registered under terrorism charges.

Ali Wazir was brought to the court with his face covered with a cloth. Wazir came to the rostrum and maintained that there was nothing wrong in his speech at the public gathering. “We said we want to convey our message to Islamabad,” he said.

Former member of the National Assembly Ali Wazir mistakenly called the judge of the anti-terrorism court as speaker, on which Judge Abul Hasnaat said it was ok and there was nothing wrong.

“I am also listening, you can call me speaker, this is our own country, our surival is directly linked with its existence. This is a lovely country,” remarked the judge.

Prosecutor Raja Naveed told the court that they had to trace out co-accused in the case through Mazari and Wazir.

Mazari's lawyer asked the court that why no evidence had been produced against his client as yet. Why photogrammatic and voice matching tests had not been conducted as yet? he said

The lawyer said that Mazari's speech was available on social media. Her laptop, mobile phone were also in police possession so what they did want to achieve by keeping Mazari in custody.

“They want to prove Mazari a terrorist. Perhaps the police have forgotten that they have mothers and sisters at home,” Mazari’s lawyer maintained before court.

Mazari's legal team sought permission from the anti-terrorism court to meet the accused. They said Mazari had fallen unconscious yesterday.

“I could not meet him at the police station, so the meeting should be allowed,” Mazari’s lawyer prayed to the court.

Prosecutor Raja Naveed requested grant of physical remand of both accused for 10 days each, however, the court handed over Mazari and Wazir to the police for three days each on physical remand.

Judge Abul Hasnaat of the anti-terrorism court pronounced the reserved judgment after hearing the arguments of the parties.

Meanwhile, Iman Mazari said she was on hunger strike in jail. When Iman Mazari reached the court, her mother Shireen Mazari hugged her.

Iman Mazari said she was not provided books of her poems. She said no one asked her any questions during the interrogation.