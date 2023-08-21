LHC moved against Official Secrets Act

21 August,2023 01:02 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) – A miscellaneous petition against the Official Secrets Act was filed in the Lahore High Court on Monday.

Petitioner-lawyer Muqasit Salim has made federal government, federal ministers of law and interior parties to the dispute.

The petitioner stated that after President Arif Alvi's statement that he did not sign the Official Secrets Amendment Bill 2023 and Pakistan Army Amendment Bill 2023 into law, it is evident that lawful procedure was not adopted for the passage of bills.

The petition also contended that the Official Secrets Act is unconstitutional, as it has given unconstitutional powers to the police and other law enforcement agencies, under which they can enter any citizen's home without a search warrant.

The plea said that under the new law, it is not incumbent to produce an arrested person before a magistrate, while Article 4 to 19A of the Constitution ensures freedom and fundamental rights of the citizens.

The petitioner requested the court to declare the clauses 2, 4 and 11 of the Official Secrets Act unconstitutional and issue an injunction stopping the implementation of the law till the decision.

It may be recalled that President Alvi denied giving assent to Official Secrets (Amendment) Bill, 2023, and the Pakistan Army (Amendment) Bill, 2023, claiming that his staff "undermined" his orders.

“As God is my witness, I did not sign Official Secrets Amendment Bill 2023 & Pakistan Army Amendment Bill 2023 as I disagreed with these laws,” President Alvi wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.