Shehbaz Sharif reaches London for consultations with Nawaz Sharif

Pakistan Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif reaches London for consultations with Nawaz Sharif

Shehbaz Sharif will discuss the upcoming elections with PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif.

21 August,2023 05:14 am

LONDON (Dunya News) – Former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif reached London on Sunday night, Dunya News reported.

According to sources, Shehbaz Sharif will discuss the current political scenario in the country and the upcoming elections with PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif during his stay in London.

During the meeting, sources said consultations would be held on Nawaz Sharid's return to Pakistan and various party matters. Participation of PML-N legal team in also expected in the meeting.

Sources said that the legal aspects related to the possible return of Nawaz Sharif would be discussed during the meeting.

