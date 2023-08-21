Caretaker PM, Senator Kasi discuss issues related to Balochistan

Pakistan Pakistan Caretaker PM, Senator Kasi discuss issues related to Balochistan

Senator Kasi felicitated Anwaarul Haq Kakar on assuming the office of prime minister.

21 August,2023 05:17 am

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar on Sunday held a meeting with Senator Arbab Umar Kasi and discussed issues related to Balochistan.

Senator Kasi felicitated him on assuming the office of prime minister and expressed his best wishes. He informed the prime minister about the situation of flooding in Hanna Orak after the recent rains.

The Senator told him about the need to repair Spera Ragha-Loralai Road to avoid traffic accidents.

The caretaker prime minister assured Senator Kasi of the resolution of all issues of the area.

Former Balochistan legislator calls on PM

Meanwhile, former member of Balochistan Assembly Mir Saleem Khoso called on caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar on Sunday and discussed matters of mutual interest.

Saleem Khoso felicitated him on assuming the office of prime minister and expressed his best wishes for him. The prime minister thanked Saleem Khoso.

