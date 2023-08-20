Jaranwala incident: CM Naqvi announces Rs2mn each for affected family

20 August,2023

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Punjab caretaker chief minister Mohsin Naqvi has announced Rs2 million each for the affected families in Jaranwala incident.

He reached Isa Nagar area of Jaranwala to express solidarity with the Christian community where he inspected the affected churches and houses.

Naqvi was flanked by caretaker provincial ministers who visited the AEC Church and participated in the prayer ceremony.

“This country belongs to every Pakistani and Muslims, Christians, Sikhs, Hindus are all one and we are with every oppressed,” he said on the occasion.

Meanwhile, the construction and renovation of the ground floor of the church has been completed and it has been opened for worship after the renovation adding that the work of repairing and restoring the places of worship of the Christian community was going on.

He directed to complete the remaining work of the church soon.

Provincial ministers, Senator Kamran Michael, Khalil Zahir Sindhu, Bishop Azad Marshall, Church Pastor and other officials were also present on the occasion.



