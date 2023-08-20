Tragic drowning incident claims lives of three boys

20 August,2023 06:09 pm

HYDERABAD (Dunya News) – Three boys drowned while bathing in the Indus River and the bodies of two were recovered while the search for the third boy’s body is on.

The tragic incident took place at Latifabad no 4 of Indus River where three young boys drowned in the river while bathing.

The rescue teams reached the spot and started the search operation.

The bodies of two drowned boys were recovered while the rescue operation is going on to find the third one.

According to rescue officials, the drowned were identified as 12-year-old Atif, 17-year-old Muhammad Hassan and 18-year-old Faizan.

The bodies of two boys, Atif and Faizan, have been recovered.

