Minister visits NHA headquarter after assuming charge

20 August,2023 03:21 pm

ISLAMABAD (APP) - Caretaker Minister of Communications, Postal Services and Railways Shahid Ashraf Tarar on Sunday paid a visit to the National Highway Authority (NHA) headquarter after taking the charge of his ministry.

Head of the Public Relations department Sabtain Raza Lodhi said that Shahid Ashraf Tarar was warmly welcomed.

Federal Secretary of Communications and Postal Services Captain (R) Muhammad Khurram Agha and other officials were also present on the occasion.

The caretaker minister was briefed regarding the ongoing projects of NHA and problems being faced by the ministry.

The briefing revolved around the obstacles encountered by the NHA and its endeavors in different domains.

