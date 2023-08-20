Aneeq underscores importance of swift approval of Hajj policy

(Web Desk) - Caretaker Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Aneeq Ahmed has underscored the importance of swift approval of Hajj policy.

He was chairing a meeting in Islamabad, which focused on accelerating the application process for next year Hajj and comprehensive implementation of a long-term Hajj policy.

The meeting made a resolute commitment to expedite the processing of next year Hajj applications, and ensure a seamless process for aspiring pilgrims.

A proposal to collect funds for future pilgrimage through convenient installments was also considered, which will facilitate the financial aspect of the pilgrimage.

