Afghan mountaineer's body recovered in K2 search operation

20 August,2023 11:45 am

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - For the first time in the history of K2, local mountaineers launched a rescue operation and retrieved the body of an Afghan mountaineer.

The operation was launched with the support of Pakistan army.

Hasan Sadpara rescue team rescued the body of the mountaineer from a height of 7200 feet and this is a first and unique rescue operation of its kind.

Team leader, Abid Sadpara said the difficult task of rescue was not possible without the cooperation of Pakistan Army.

The rescue operation was completed in 6 days and local climbers including Sadiq Sadpara, Ali Musa, Murad Ali Shagri, Abidin Shagri and Arif Sadpara took part in the operation.

Without oxygen, the local climbers made a difficult journey to the height of 7200 feet. The team first brought the body of the late Afghan climber to the base camp then body was shifted to CMH by an army helicopter.

Abid Sadpara said Afghan mountaineer body had been handed over to the heirs.

He attributed the success to the Pakistan Army and Hasan Sadpara (late).

The Afghan climber received a cardiac arrest in June last year at an altitude of 7,200 feet.

