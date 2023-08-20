11 labourers killed in North Waziristan bomb blast

At least 16 workers were in the vehicle

20 August,2023 09:22 am

SHAWAL (Dunya News) - Eleven laborers were killed in a bomb blast in a vehicle carrying laborers in Shawal tehsil of North Waziristan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Sunday.

Police said an explosion occurred in the vehicle near Gul Mirkot area. Three people went missing and two others suffered critical injuries.

Shawal DSP Sherullah said as many as 16 workers were in the vehicle. He said the injured and bodies were shifted to a nearby hospital.

The hospital administration said the deceased were identified as Mubitullah, Sahab Noor, Jannatullah, Asadullah Khan, Mir Wali Khan, Maqbool Khan, Sher Zahid, Syed Manwar, Mohaid Ayaz, Muhammad Wali, and Gul Hussain while the injured were identified as Umar Zahid and Umar Ayaz.

Sources said the deceased belonged to South Waziristan, whose bodies had been shifted to their native towns.

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwar Haq and caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi strongly condemned the bomb blast and expressed regret over the loss of precious lives.

