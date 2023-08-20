At least 18 burnt to death, 10 injured in horrific bus-pick up collision

Pakistan Pakistan At least 18 burnt to death, 10 injured in horrific bus-pick up collision

The bus, carrying about 40 passengers, was going to Islamabad from Karachi, rescue officials said

20 August,2023 09:13 am

FAISALABAD (Dunya News) – At least 18 people, including women and children, were burnt to death while 10 others sustained injuries in a collision between a passenger bus and a pick up carrying diesel barrels on Faisalabad Motorway near Pindi Bhattian before dawn on Sunday.

Drivers of both the vehicles were also been killed in the crash. The bus, carrying about 40 passengers, was going to Islamabad from Karachi, said rescue officials.

The injured have been admitted to Pindi Bhattian Hospital. The fire engulfed the bus shortly after the collision, according to the District Police Officer Dr Fahad.

He said most of the injured were in critical condition. Eyewitnesses said people from nearby area tried to pull the passengers out of the burning bus by smashing windows.

A National Highways and Motorways Police (NHMP) spokesman said at least 15 passengers were safely pulled out of the wreckage. He said IG NHMP Sultan Ali Khawaja is supervising the rescue and relief activities.

Khawaja also inquired after the injured.

He said short-circuiting was said to be the cause of fire in the bus.