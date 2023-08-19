Pakistan strongly condemns desecration of Holy Quran in The Hague

Deliberate Islamophobic act has deeply hurt the feelings of two billion Muslims, says FO

19 August,2023

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan has strongly condemned another provocative and deeply offensive act of desecration of the Holy Quran in The Hague, Netherlands.

In a statement issues on Saturday, the Foreign Office said this deliberate Islamophobic act has deeply hurt the feelings of two billion Muslims around the world, and threatened peaceful coexistence and inter-religious harmony.

The Foreign Office while conveying concerns to the authorities in the Netherlands has urged them to be mindful of the sentiments of Muslims around the world and take steps to prevent such hateful and Islamophobic acts.

It also called on the international community to raise its voice against Islamophobia and work collectively to promote interfaith harmony.

The Foreign Office said such offensive acts cannot be covered under legitimate freedom of expression, opinion and protest as international law obliges states to prevent and prohibit deliberate incitement to hatred, discrimination and violence on the basis of religion or belief.

The Foreign Office reiterated Pakistan's belief that freedom of expression comes with responsibilities on the part of national governments and the international community to prevent racist, xenophobic and Islamophobic acts.

It mentioned that this was the spirit behind the resolution passed by the UN General Assembly last year to mark 15 March as the International Day to Combat Islamophobia.