Riffat Mukhtar appointed new Sindh IGP

He has replaced Ghulam Nabi Memon

19 August,2023 08:21 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The caretaker government has appointed Riffat Mukhtar, a senior officer of Police Serve of Pakistan, as Inspector-General of the Police Sindh on Saturday.



Mukhtar has replaced Ghulam Nabi Memon, who has been asked to report to the Establishment Division.

Previously, Riffat Raja has served in several covered position including Regional Police Officer (RPO) Multan, and Additional IG Establishment.

The development comes a day after the caretaker cabinet of Prime Minister took oath to their offices ahead of the general elections in the country.

On Friday, the caretaker government on Friday transferred and posted top bureaucrats.

Dr Kamran Ali Afzal has been posted as cabinet division federal secretary, Abdullah Khan Sumbal has been posted as additional secretary in interior ministry while Hasan Nasir posted IT secretary.

Momin Agha additional secretary incharge of petroleum division, while Captain (r) Muhammad Mehmood is transferred and posted as secretary food, Dr Shahzad Khan Bangash posted secretary housing, Syed Asif Haider Shah as secretary climate change.

Humaira Ahmed made secretary culture, secretary interior Syed Ali Murtaza were also transferred and Secretary water resources Dawood Breach was posted as chief secretary Azad Kashmir Gilgit-Baltistan.

Meanwhile, Dr Muhammad Fakhr Alam Irfan posted as Sindh chief secretary. He was earlier working as federal secretary Housing and Works Division.

