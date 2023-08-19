Justice Isa visits Jaranwala, promises minority community protection

Displeased with deputy commissioner over cleanliness situation in Christian Colony

FAISALABAD (Dunya News) – Senior puisne judge of the Supreme Court Justice Qazi Faez Isa on Saturday paid a visit to Christian Colony in Jaranwala and met the affected members of the minority community.

Justice Isa, who will take over as Chief Justice of Pakistan next month, was briefed by police and civil administration at Jaranwala's Daanish school on the situation.

He also met the victims of the displaced minority community and expressed deep sorrow over the incident. He also visited an affected church and settlement that was attacked by a violent mob.

On the occasion, Justice Isa said it was very sad to see the losses. He told the people not to be worried. He said the minority community would be protected in any case.

Justice Isa expressed his displeasure with the deputy commissioner and said three days had passed since the incident had occurred but the affected streets had not been cleaned. He instructed the deputy commissioner to ensure cleanliness of the streets of Christian Colony immediately.

Justice Qazi Faiz Isa met the victims at the school before he departed.

On Wednesday, a violent mob of hundreds of people ransacked and torched several churches and residences of members of the Christian community.

A cemetery and the office of the local assistant commissioner were also vandalised. The minority community fled the area and was forced to stay in nearby fields.