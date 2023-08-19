Delegations from Balochistan call on caretaker PM in Islamabad

The delegations felicitated Anwaarul Haq Kakar on assuming the office of prime minister.

19 August,2023 05:34 am

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Delegations from different parts of Balochistan held meetings with caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar in Islamabad on Friday.

The delegations felicitated him on assuming the office of prime minister and expressed their best wishes for him.

The notables of the delegations expressed the view that appointment of caretaker prime minister from Balochistan strengthened belief of people in the political system and democracy of the country.

The delegations presented bouquets of flowers to the prime minister and some of the guests gave the gift of books according to his literary taste.

