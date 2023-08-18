CJP asks govt institutions to refrain from investment in housing societies

CJ asks government institutions to refrain from investment in housing societies

18 August,2023 06:57 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial on Friday asked the government institutions to avoid investing in real estate sector.

Heading a three-member bench which heard the case related to the forensic audit of housing societies, the CJP said nobody would be able to compete with an agency if it started its housing projects.

During the hearing, Justice Athar Minallah remarked how could the FIA use its name in a private business? Isn't this a conflict of interest?

Justice Minallah said there were serious allegations of land grabbing on some security agencies. The job of these institutions, he said, was to serve the public and not run housing societies.



